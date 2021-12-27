Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Potentially Undervalued?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Goodyear Tire & Rubber?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s ratio of 21.63x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.51x, which means if you buy Goodyear Tire & Rubber today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Goodyear Tire & Rubber should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Goodyear Tire & Rubber?

NasdaqGS:GT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 95%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Goodyear Tire & Rubber, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Goodyear Tire & Rubber you should be mindful of and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

If you are no longer interested in Goodyear Tire & Rubber, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

