Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Goldman Sachs Group is one of 900 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 31.81% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GS has gained about 27.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.71% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, The Goldman Sachs Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.06% so far this year, so GS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track GS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.