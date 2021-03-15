Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Goldman Sachs Group (GS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Goldman Sachs Group is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 22.92% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GS has returned about 32.27% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12.85%. As we can see, The Goldman Sachs Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.59% so far this year, so GS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to GS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

