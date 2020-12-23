Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Goldman Sachs Group (GS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Goldman Sachs Group is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 54.54% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GS has gained about 8.77% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.08%. This shows that The Goldman Sachs Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.90% so far this year, so GS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

GS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

