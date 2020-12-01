Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Goldman Sachs Group (GS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Goldman Sachs Group is one of 895 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 53.10% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GS has gained about 0.28% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -6.47%. This means that The Goldman Sachs Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.90% so far this year, so GS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

