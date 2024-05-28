Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Goldman Sachs (GS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Goldman Sachs is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS' full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GS has gained about 19.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.8% on average. This means that Goldman Sachs is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, AerCap (AER), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.5%.

In AerCap's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Goldman Sachs belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.4% so far this year, so GS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AerCap falls under the Financial - Leasing Companies industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #35. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.3%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Goldman Sachs and AerCap as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

