Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Goldman Sachs Group (GS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Goldman Sachs Group is one of 885 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 19.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GS has returned 25.90% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 11.64% on average. As we can see, The Goldman Sachs Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.76% this year, meaning that GS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to GS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

