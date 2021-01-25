Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Goldman Sachs Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 14.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GS has gained about 9.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.81% on average. This shows that The Goldman Sachs Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.05% so far this year, meaning that GS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

