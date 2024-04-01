Is The Gap (GPS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

The Gap (GPS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GPS's P/B ratio of 3.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.62. Within the past 52 weeks, GPS's P/B has been as high as 4.07 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GPS has a P/CF ratio of 10.21. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. GPS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.78. Over the past year, GPS's P/CF has been as high as 14.18 and as low as 5.38, with a median of 7.16.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Gap is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GPS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

