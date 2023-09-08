Is the Field Service Market a Hidden Gem for Investors? Three Reasons Why Investors Should Pay Attention

Joseph Pascaretta, Chief Operating Officer, WorkWave

Depending on what sources you reference, the global field service management market is predicted to continually grow at a CAGR between 16-19% annually through the next 10 years or so (field service is when workers or contractors go off premises to install, maintain, or repair equipment or provide services). This continued compound annual growth suggests the industry is expanding rapidly and has the potential to significantly increase in size.

Because this growth brings the potential for high returns as revenue and profitability increase, there's a real opportunity for investors to recognize increased earnings over time by investing in field service. There are three main indicators why.

Diversification

The field service market is expansive. It ranges from residential to commercial services and reaches across many different industry sectors. This kind of diversity can help strengthen an investor's portfolio for several reasons. Firstly, it offers resilience and risk mitigation, spreading investment risk across multiple sectors and industries. When one sector faces challenges or economic downturns, others may continue to thrive, protecting an investor’s investment.

It also helps provide a steady flow of revenue throughout the year due to different demand cycles in various segments. In some field service industries – lawn care or pest control, for example – seasonality plays a much larger role than others, such as facilities management. Investing across the field service market ensures income stability and adaptability based on changing circumstances.

Diverse markets can also give investors access to a broader customer base, reducing customer concentration risk.

Demand

While always essential, COVID-19 really proved the critical nature of field service industries. In the HVAC sector, for example, the importance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems became evident as they were instrumental in maintaining indoor air quality and mitigating the spread of the virus in enclosed spaces – as well as residential markets needing personal property maintenance more often due to stay-at-home measures. Last-mile delivery services became a lifeline for many, with lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, driving a surge in e-commerce and contactless delivery.

Commercial and residential cleaning services were – and are – paramount to disinfecting high-touch surfaces, maintaining hygiene standards and limiting virus spread. Additionally, physical security services became more critical as businesses and public institutions needed to enforce health protocols, monitor access points and maintain secure environments, especially in healthcare and critical infrastructure settings.

Even as much of the world has entered into a post-pandemic mindset, there’s consistent demand for these essential services in regular business operations and consumer use. This demonstrates a stable market with revenue reliability – key factors in building investor confidence.

Growth driven

Investors who prioritize industries and companies that continually innovate and adapt to technological changes are more likely to see sustained growth and returns on their investments over time. Even in strong and consistent markets, investors want to know that they’re investing in something that’s innovative and future-proof. The field service market as a whole offers a lot of white space opportunities for investors to maximize profits as the companies they’ve invested in gain efficiencies in how they work.

Technology-driven methods of working, supportive software and advancements in automation and AI offer countless ways to make a very human-reliant industry more flexible and responsive to contract needs. For example, in the physical security sector, being able to use technology to suggest a replacement officer based on known qualifications or proximity to a post can ensure shift coverage, reduce overtime costs and improve client satisfaction, all at once.

As the industry as a whole looks at making process improvements at scale, they’ll begin to realize cost reductions and increased productivity, resulting in higher profit margins. Plus, these types of advancements also tend to draw positive reactions from clients as their field service vendors deliver their products and services more effectively, positively influencing client retention – another attractive quality for investor consideration.

So, should investors consider the field service market?

To put it bluntly, the answer to this question is a resounding yes.

Considering the rapidly expanding market, predicted annual growth, sector diversification and growth-driven white space opportunities, the field service market is an attractive option for investors to consider. By investing in field service, investors can not only experience a market with high risk mitigation, but can also tap into one that is proven to be resilient while driving for future growth.

Joseph A. Pascaretta serves as Chief Operating Officer at WorkWave, where he leads business operations, program management, customer service and customer experience. Prior to WorkWave, he held senior executive roles at Equiniti, Dun & Bradstreet, Infor, HTC Global Services, and TrackCore.

Pascaretta holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from the George Washington University – School of Business. He was recognized by Ernst & Young (EY) as Entrepreneur of the Year for Product Solutions in 2008 and The White House for Technology Advancement and Innovation in 2012.

