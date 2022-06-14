Is the Federal Reserve Behind the Curve?

By Andrew Rice Partner, Portfolio Manager and Chief Operating Officer

The Federal funds rate is currently targeted between 0.75 to 1.00%,[1] with an additional 50 to 75 basis points on the table this week.[2] The two-year treasury yield has been 40 basis points above the Federal funds rate on average since 1974.[3]

As of April 1, 2022, the last date for which the Fed funds data was available in FRED, the two-year yield was about 210 basis points above the Federal funds rate. Yesterday (June 13, 2022), the two-year yield soared to 260 basis points over the Federal funds rate,[4] which would be the largest spread in the dataset since June of 1976 (when FRED data is available on the 2-year yield).

The spread is especially large considering the currently low target rate, which is well under the average of 4.75% since 1954.

With the market so far ahead of the Federal Reserve’s schedule, it appears poised to absorb an additional 200 basis points of hikes to a target of 2.75 to 3.0%, near where the Federal Reserve had noted market expectations were in their May meeting (3.13%).[5]

A faster rate hike schedule, paired with clarity on where they will take a pause, seems warranted, given where the market for short-term treasuries is currently positioned.

