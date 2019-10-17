Is The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Estee Lauder Companies is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL's full-year earnings has moved 3.36% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EL has moved about 48.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 17.56% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that The Estee Lauder Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, EL is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 43% so far this year, meaning that EL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

