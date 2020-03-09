Is The Ensign Group (ENSG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of The Ensign Group (ENSG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

The Ensign Group is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENSG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG's full-year earnings has moved 9.60% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENSG has returned 0.44% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.16% on average. As we can see, The Ensign Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ENSG is a member of the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.14% so far this year, so ENSG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ENSG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.