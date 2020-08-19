Is the Dollar's Collapse Encouraging or Worrying for Stock Investors?

With all eyes focused on the stock market as the S&P 500 tries to break to new highs and a newer, higher range, other markets are being somewhat overlooked. However, the global financial system is made up of a number of different markets, and they are all inextricably linked. Nothing happens in a vacuum, so, as we hit new highs in stocks, what are other markets indicating?

Regular readers of Market Musings, should such a beast exist, will probably be aware that my background is in interbank forex. Maybe it is because of that, but the first thing I look at for clues is always FX and what it says about the flow of money around the world.

I got my start in that market in the early 1980s, as both the market and its notoriety were growing. In London at that time, we were seen as the bad boys of The City, the nouveau riche, the low-class guys, rude and flashy. We didn’t care though, because we knew, and those looking disdainfully down their noses at us also knew, that we were the real "Masters of the Universe."

It was our market, not the better-known stock market or the even more stuffy and traditional bond market that drove everything. In order for the massive pool of international money that really moves things to be invested in any one country’s stocks or bonds, it first had to be converted into its currency. We could track those moves. The FX market led all others, particularly at points of inflection when money really started to move.

The dollar was then the global safe-haven currency, however, so the potential implications of a broad-based dollar move were often hard to read. A consistent move up didn’t necessarily indicate confidence in the U.S. currency and economy, it may just have been that the big global money was being stashed in anticipation of a contraction. A move down could come as confidence grew and dollars were traded in favor of assets priced in riskier currencies.

Since then, other currencies have emerged as safe havens, such as the Yen and the Swiss Franc. As a result, major changes in the value of the dollar these days aren’t always contra-indicators for global economic conditions. Sometimes they are direct indicators of how global wealth sees the prospects for America itself. That is particularly true when the oldest safe haven currency of them all, gold, is moving in the opposite direction. It tends to do that naturally of course, as gold is priced in dollars, but the extent and duration of these two concurrent moves is telling:

Certainly, in March, when global stock markets were collapsing, the spike in the Dollar Index (DXY), shown on the chart above, was a product of safe haven buying. However, the fact that the “retracement” of that move has now gone way beyond its starting point suggests that something else is now driving the dollar selling, and logic hints at what that may be.

The U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic has been to use government money to keep the economy afloat. That isn’t a bad thing. Expanding government spending in times of crisis is far better than doing the opposite. History suggests that FDR’s New Deal worked, whereas Hoover’s austerity programs didn’t just not help, they actually made the Great Depression worse. It isn’t quite that simple, however, and there are long-term consequences to consider.

It is often said that the tendency of people to equate government borrowing with household borrowing is unrealistic. The government, after all, can increase its income to service and pay off debt by raising taxes, or simply by printing money. That is true, but there are still downsides to massive government borrowing. Raising taxes slows growth and printing money debases the currency, while the Treasury’s insatiable demand for funds sucks money out of the system that could be more usefully invested elsewhere.

Given the strategic, long-term nature of global fund flows, it could well be that the sustained drop in the dollar that has occurred over the last three months is more about those potential long-term problems than it is about confidence in a global economy that is still dealing with an unprecedented sudden disruption that has caused lingering high unemployment, and with a trusted, proven vaccine or cure for Covid-19 still looking to be some way off.

The flood of cheap money engineered by the Fed is one of the reasons that stocks are flying so high, but it isn’t without a potential downside. The often-indicative FX market, it seems, is flashing concern about that downside, so breaking clear and establishing a new, higher range may not be as simple as it looks in the stock charts.

