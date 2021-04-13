Is The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). The company's stock maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NYSE, with a relatively tight range of US$357 to US$393. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cooper Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Cooper Companies still cheap?

Cooper Companies appears to be overvalued by 30% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$388 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $299.23. This means that the opportunity to buy Cooper Companies at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Cooper Companies’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Cooper Companies look like?

NYSE:COO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Cooper Companies, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe COO is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on COO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into Cooper Companies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cooper Companies.

If you are no longer interested in Cooper Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

