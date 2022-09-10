Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$214.0m US$55.0m US$13.5m US$6.47m US$4.15m US$3.13m US$2.61m US$2.32m US$2.15m US$2.06m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -75.39% Est @ -52.19% Est @ -35.95% Est @ -24.58% Est @ -16.63% Est @ -11.06% Est @ -7.16% Est @ -4.43% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% US$195 US$45.6 US$10.2 US$4.5 US$2.6 US$1.8 US$1.4 US$1.1 US$0.9 US$0.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$263m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.1m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.8%– 1.9%) = US$27m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$27m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= US$11m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$274m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.6, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent. NYSE:TCS Discounted Cash Flow September 10th 2022

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Container Store Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.846. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Container Store Group, there are three further aspects you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Container Store Group that you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TCS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

