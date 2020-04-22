Is The Clorox (CLX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Clorox (CLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Clorox is one of 176 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 5.84% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLX has moved about 24.25% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 16.58% on average. As we can see, The Clorox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CLX belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.47% so far this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track CLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

