Is The Clorox (CLX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Clorox (CLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Clorox is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 176 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 4.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CLX has returned 15.63% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 20.43%. This shows that The Clorox is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CLX belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.82% so far this year, so CLX is performing better in this area.

CLX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

