Is The Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Clorox (CLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Clorox is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 172 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 6.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CLX has gained about 50.62% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -6.17%. This means that The Clorox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CLX belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.11% so far this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CLX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

