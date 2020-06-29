Is The Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Clorox (CLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Clorox is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.58% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CLX has returned about 40.22% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 14.11% on average. This shows that The Clorox is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CLX is a member of the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.89% this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on CLX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.