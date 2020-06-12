Is The Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The Clorox (CLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

The Clorox is one of 174 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 10.83% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLX has moved about 33.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 13.38% on average. As we can see, The Clorox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CLX belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.19% so far this year, so CLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.