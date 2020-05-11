Is The Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Clorox (CLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Clorox is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 11.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CLX has moved about 32.90% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 14.80% on average. This means that The Clorox is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CLX is a member of the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.12% so far this year, so CLX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track CLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.