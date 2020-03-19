Is The Clorox (CLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Clorox (CLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Clorox is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 1.79% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CLX has gained about 24.36% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 23.39%. This means that The Clorox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CLX belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.57% so far this year, so CLX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on CLX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

