Is The Chemours (CC) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of The Chemours (CC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

The Chemours is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's full-year earnings has moved 13.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CC has returned about 25.61% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 5.71% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Chemours is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CC belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.56% this year, meaning that CC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on CC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

