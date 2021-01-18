Is The Chemours (CC) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of The Chemours (CC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CC and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

The Chemours is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's full-year earnings has moved 25.74% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CC has returned 9.24% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 5.19%. This means that The Chemours is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CC belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.28% so far this year, so CC is performing better in this area.

CC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

