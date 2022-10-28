Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Chefs' Warehouse is one of 201 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CHEF has gained about 6.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -8.6%. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TreeHouse Foods (THS). The stock has returned 21.5% year-to-date.

For TreeHouse Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that CHEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. TreeHouse Foods is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Chefs' Warehouse and TreeHouse Foods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





