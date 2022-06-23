Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chefs' Warehouse is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CHEF has moved about 4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2.2% on average. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY). The stock has returned 2.6% year-to-date.

For Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.7% so far this year, so CHEF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #110. The industry has moved +3.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Chefs' Warehouse and Imperial Tobacco Group PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.