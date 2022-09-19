Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chefs' Warehouse is one of 199 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 73.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CHEF has gained about 2.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -7.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Chefs' Warehouse is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.1%.

The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola FEMSA's current year EPS has increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, so CHEF is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Coca-Cola FEMSA falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #99. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.9%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chefs' Warehouse and Coca-Cola FEMSA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.