Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Chefs' Warehouse is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CHEF has returned about 5.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.9% on average. As we can see, Chefs' Warehouse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, MGP (MGPI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.2%.

In MGP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, so CHEF is performing better in this area. MGP is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chefs' Warehouse and MGP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.