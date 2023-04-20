Is The Chase Sapphire Preferred Worth It?

Those Who Want a Huge Welcome Bonus

When you first open the card, eligible applicants will earn . This welcome offer may be worth even more if you transfer them to one of the Ultimate Rewards program’s travel transfer partners.

Those Who Want To Maximize Ongoing Rewards

The Sapphire Preferred may also be a good fit for people who spend a lot in its various bonus rewards spending categories. On an ongoing basis, cardholders earn:



5 points per dollar on Lyft rides through Mar. 31, 2025.

The Ultimate Rewards program offers a variety of ways to redeem your rewards. Cardholders can get 1.25 cents per point in value if they use their rewards to book travel through Ultimate Rewards.

Alternatively, they can get up to 1 cent per point in value for cash back, gift cards, select products, dining and more.

But if you’re looking to squeeze as much value out of each point as possible, your best bet is to either redeem them for travel through Chase or to transfer them to one of the program’s partners, which we will discuss next.

Those Who Want Access to Travel Partners

Sapphire Preferred cardholders can transfer their Ultimate Rewards points to one of the program’s partners at a 1:1 ratio. Options include:

Depending on the partner and how you redeem your rewards, you could get more or less than the 1.25 cent-per-point maximum with Chase. The value of your points or miles will be based on a variety of factors, including the specific itinerary or property, travel dates, cash value of the redemption and more.

If you’re thinking about booking a hotel stay with Hyatt, for instance, visit the hotel brand’s website and enter your travel dates for the property you’re eyeing. You can find the redemption value by dividing the cash price by the number of points required to book the stay.

If a stay costs $150 or 8,000 points, you’re getting 1.87 cents per point, which is better than the 1.25 cents per point you’d get if you booked that stay through Chase. Learning how to maximize rewards in this way can be time-consuming but it can also help you receive a lot more value from the points that you earn.

Those Who Want Extra Perks

Depending on how you use your card, you may be able to get enough value from its benefits alone to make up for its $95 annual fee. Here’s what to expect:

Up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays booked through Chase

Complimentary DoorDash DashPass subscription for at least one year when you activate by Dec. 31, 2024

A $10 monthly statement credit on Gopuff orders through Dec. 31, 2023

Complimentary six-month Instacart+ membership plus $15 per quarter in statement credits on Instacart orders

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Primary auto rental collision damage waiver

Baggage delay insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Travel and emergency assistance services

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Those Who Want to Avoid a High Annual Fee

Finally, since the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* has a modest annual fee compared to some of the other top travel credit cards out there, it could be a good fit if you’re on a budget or you have a hard time stomaching a yearly charge of hundreds of dollars.

Read More: Chase Sapphire Preferred Benefits

Alternatives to the Chase Sapphire Preferred

If you’re not certain that the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* is the right fit for you, here are some other potential options to consider.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® takes things up a notch in both the rewards and benefits departments, but also charges a $550 annual fee. Here’s a quick breakdown of what the card offers:





Redemption value of 1.5 cents per point on travel booked through Chase and on statement credits in select categories

A $300 annual travel credit

Complimentary access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the world with Priority Pass Select

A statement credit toward application for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or NEXUS

Increased partner benefits with Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart

Enhanced travel and purchase coverages beyond what the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers

The Sapphire Reserve’s feature set makes it worthwhile mostly for serious travelers, especially those who fly often enough to derive solid value from the card’s airport perks. But if you only travel once or twice per year or if road tripping is more your style, you may earn more everyday rewards from the Sapphire Preferred while paying a lower annual fee.

Read More: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

If you want to earn bonus miles on every purchase while also accessing premium perks, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a solid choice. The card does charge a $395 annual fee, but offers enough value to make up for it in benefits alone. Here’s some of the highlights of what it offers:





10,000-mile bonus every year starting on your first anniversary

$300 annual travel statement credit for bookings through Capital One Travel

Complimentary access to Priority Pass Select and Plaza Premium Lounges, as well as to Capital One lounges

Access to exclusive restaurants and culinary experiences through Capital One Dining

Statement credit toward application for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

Ability to redeem points for travel through Capital One’s travel portal or by booking directly with airlines, hotels or rental car companies and requesting a statement credit

Miles earned can be transferred to more than 15 travel partners

If you value simplicity, you may appreciate the flat-rate earnings structure of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. But you could ultimately earn more from the Sapphire Preferred if you have high spending in its bonus categories.

Read More: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Capital One Venture X

The Platinum Card® from American Express

For those who are okay with paying a steep fee in exchange for a mountain of luxury benefits and statement credits, The Platinum Card® from American Express (terms apply, see rates & fees) can certainly deliver. Here’s what you’ll get as a cardholder:





Receive $200 in statement credits per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings with American Express Travel when you pay with the Platinum Card®

Receive up to $20 in statement credits each month when you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at your choice of one or more of the following providers: Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM, The New York Times and other participating providers

Cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly Walmart+ membership with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ each month with your Platinum Card

Access to several lounge networks including the Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Plaza Premium lounges and more

Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to the card

Get Uber VIP status and receive up to $200 in Uber savings on rides or eats orders in the U.S. annually.

Receive up to $300 back each year on an Equinox+ subscription or any Equinox club membership when you pay with your Amex Platinum.

Receive up to $189 back per year on CLEAR® Plus Membership when you use your card

For frequent travelers, The Platinum Card® from American Express provides a bevy of benefits that’s difficult for other rewards cards to match. But it’s important to verify that you’ll actually use enough of the available credits to earn back the card’s annual fee. If several of the Platinum’s benefits would go unused, you may actually obtain more value from the lower-cost Sapphire Preferred.

Bottom Line: Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Worth It?

In addition to attractive bonus spending categories, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* provides a lot of value on the redemption side through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program and comes loaded with a respectable number of extra protections and partner benefits. But depending on your travel goals, preferences and spending habits, it might not be the right fit.

It’s always a good idea to ask if a card is worth its annual fee, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* is no exception. Be sure to calculate your expected return before hitting that apply button. If you can utilize the card’s rewards and benefits more than the $95 annual fee, then you can rest easy knowing that you’ve chosen a card that works for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I get approved for the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

We estimate good or excellent credit is required for a customer to receive approval for the Chase Sapphire Preferred®. According to FICO, good credit means a credit score of 670 or above. Be sure to check your credit score before you apply to gauge your approval odds. Note that Chase will also consider other factors, including your income, credit history, recent inquiries and more. If you’ve opened five or more credit cards in the last 24 months, you likely won’t get approved for the card due to the 5/24 rule.

How do I downgrade the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

If you decide that the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* isn’t the right card for you, but you don’t want to close the account for credit purposes, you may be able to downgrade your account to the Chase Freedom Flex℠* or Chase Freedom Unlimited®. Contact Chase directly by calling the number on the back of your card to see if you’re eligible.

How long does it take for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card to arrive?

After you’ve been approved, you should receive your new card in the mail within seven to 10 business days. That said, Chase allows new cardholders to start using their account instantly if they add it to their digital wallet, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

How do I upgrade the Chase Sapphire Preferred to the Sapphire Reserve?

If you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* but want to take advantage of the Sapphire Reserve®‘s enhanced rewards and benefits, you may be able to upgrade your account by calling the number on the back of your card. Keep in mind, though, that if you upgrade, you won’t be eligible to receive the welcome bonus on your Chase Sapphire Reserve®. If you want that, you’ll need to cancel your Chase Sapphire Reserve® and wait at least 48 months since you first earned that card’s welcome bonus.

How much do you have to spend to make the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth it?

Like many travel rewards credit cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* offers enough value through its benefits that if you use many of them, you technically don’t need to make up for its annual fee through rewards.

That said, if you aren’t sure you’ll use any of the ancillary benefits you’d have to spend at least $7,600 to $9,500 (depending on how you redeem your rewards) in non-bonused spending each year to break even with the annual fee. If you utilize the card’s bonus earning categories, the spending requirement goes down considerably.

