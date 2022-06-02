Is The Buckle (BKE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Buckle (BKE). BKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.01. Over the past 52 weeks, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.47 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 9.66.

Finally, investors should note that BKE has a P/CF ratio of 5.80. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.14. Over the past year, BKE's P/CF has been as high as 10.88 and as low as 4.79, with a median of 8.06.

Designer Brands (DBI) may be another strong Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock to add to your shortlist. DBI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Designer Brands holds a P/B ratio of 2.76 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.89. DBI's P/B has been as high as 4.92, as low as 2.01, with a median of 2.77 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that The Buckle and Designer Brands are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE and DBI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

