Is the Bitcoin ETF Overhyped? No – but Crypto Winter Isn't Over Yet

By James Edwards

The industry still has some major hurdles to clear before Bitcoin can reach a new all-time-high

This week Bitcoin rallied to a 17-month high of $35,000 off the back of speculation that a Bitcoin spot ETF is imminent.

Interest in crypto has seemingly done a 180, with institutional investors and retail traders returning to the fold.

But this euphoria could be short lived, as the industry still has quite a few hurdles to clear before another bull run can take off in earnest.

Here's what you need to know before you jump back into the market.

Binance is on thin ice

Speak to anyone with their ear to the ground in crypto, and they'll tell you the elephant in the room isn't the Sam Bankman-Fired trial or the SEC, but Binance.

The world's largest exchange by trade volume is currently facing a crisis on several fronts.

On October 17, Binance US disabled US dollar withdrawals after the SEC asked a court to freeze the companies assets.

This action is part of an on-going lawsuit which alleges Binance violated a number of securities laws.

Among the charges are illegal securities offerings of BNB and BUSD, the comingling of users funds, failure to register as an exchange, and falsifying trading volumes.

This isn't Binance's only battle in the U.S. either. An earlier lawsuit from the CTFC in March that alleges the company "willfully evaded" securities laws and by targeting and onboarding US to its derivatives platform.

Both lawsuits target not just Binance, but also accuse its CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), of breaking the law.

The pausing of US dollar withdrawals follows similar actions in Europe and Australia, where EUR and AUD payment partners have abandoned the firm, with no replacements to be found.

Just months before AUD withdrawals were frozen, its Australian CEO Leigh Travers quit the firm as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigated Binance and closed its derivatives business by revoking its license.

Things aren't much better across the pond either, with Binance losing its head of UK operations, ​​Jonathan Farnell, earlier this week.

On October 16, Binance restricted services for customers in the UK as a result of new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules.

This is the latest in a series of departures, which saw Binance's Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Director of Investigations, and SVP for Compliance all depart in July.

Elsewhere, Binance is facing heat from regulators in Germany for violating securities laws and in both Japan and Singapore for operating without a license.

For their part, Binance continue to largely dismiss the claims against them, and have filed a request in court to have the SEC lawsuit thrown out.

The concern now is that Binance could face a liquidity crisis, similar to that of FTX and other defunct exchanges before it.

If users are forced to withdraw funds en masse, or simply panic, then it's unclear whether Binance would be able to meet demand.

It's no secret that Binance has built a sprawling web of financial services, which include all sorts of lending facilities, staking, funding deals, and trading activities.

Any sudden capital flight could easily shock the system, and have flow-on effects throughout the industry.

No one quite knows if Binance is operating with integrity, but the concern is very real.

The Sam Bankman-Fried trial and FTX bankruptcy are still unresolved

The criminal trial against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is now in its 4th week, and won't conclude until November 9th at the earliest.

A core line of inquiry has been FTX's sprawling empire and business dealings. These include hundreds of investments in crypto projects, its hedge fund Alameda and even millions of dollars of political donations.

As further evidence of illegal conduct is revealed, there's concern around what impact this will have on the wider industry – which is only just recovering.

For instance, FTX and its sister firm, Alameda, invested $5.3 billion in 473 companies via their venture capital efforts.

Of this, approximately $3.2 billion was invested across 250 different crypto projects in return for tokens, or token IOUs.

The list includes major names like Polygon (MATIC), Near (NEAR) and Lido (LDO), as well as 200 or so lesser known projects.

As FTX administrators look to recoup customer assets, it’s possible that these tokens will be sold off in order to reimburse creditors.

The latest proposal from FTX's administrators looks to settle bankruptcy proceedings and return funds to creditors by July 2023.

So any major sell-offs should be expected before this date, and could potentially dampen any fuel added to Bitcoin's rocket by an ETF approval.

This wouldn't just dampen token prices either.

Most projects rely on the value of their token to fund their on-going development. A sudden devaluation of their treasury would place the future of many projects in peril.

A new lawsuit: Gemini, Genesis and Digital Currency Group sued by New York AG

On October 19, the New York Attorney General, Letita James, filed a lawsuit against Gemini Trust, Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group (DCG).

The lawsuit revolves around Gemini's Earn programme, with the three companies accused of defrauding more than 230,000 customers of $1.1 billion.

Gemini loaned user funds to Genesis, which is owned by DCG. Genesis then lent these to firms such as Alameda (of FTX fame) and Three Arrows Capital, which later collapsed, leaving $1.1 billion of bad debt that Gemini has been blaming Gensis for ever since.

The suit alleges that all parties "falsely claimed" they had the necessary licenses to operate in New York.

Gemini has worked hard to position itself as the victim in this case, with its owners, the Winklevoss Twins, accusing DCG owner Barry Silbert publicly via forums like X (twitter).

The New York AG is seeking to have Gemini, Genesis and DCG banned from operating in New York and is seeking compensation for the 29,000 New Yorkers affected – approximately 12.5% of the total users.

If forced to repay this portion of the $1.1 billion owed, DCG may be forced to sell off part of its portfolio of companies.

These include wholly owned entities like Grayscale Investments, CoinDesk and the Luno exchange. Then there is equity in another 200+ crypto related companies of all shapes and sizes, many of which play critical roles in the wider crypto economy.

In February this year, there were reports that DCG was forced to sell parts of its portfolio at a steep discount, in order to help fund the hole left by Genesis.

While DCG has since sought bankruptcy for Gensis to try and stem the bleeding, the new suite by the NY AG may force DCG to sell off even more of its portfolio and disrupt markets further.

Still a while to go

Despite the excitement around a spot crypto ETF potentially being approved soon in the U.S., cryptocurrency markets still have a lot of skeletons in the closet and hurdles that need to be cleared before the next bull market can take off.

Investors will want to be wary of unbridled euphoria this time around, and make sure to analyze the bigger picture before going all in on one of the most volatile asset classes in history.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.