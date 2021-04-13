Is the Biden Budget Bullish for Defense Stocks?

Defense stocks lagged the broader markets in 2020 on fears that a new occupant in the White House, coupled with unanticipated pandemic-related stimulus, would crimp Pentagon spending.

Judging by the initial budget document submitted last week, those fears were overstated.

Defense index vs. S&P 500 data by YCharts.

On April 9, the White House proposed fiscal 2022 Defense Department spending of $715 billion, up 1.4% from the 2021 appropriation. When factoring in defense-related spending that is part of the Energy Department, the nation's total proposed defense spending would climb 1.7% from the prior year.

Not all of that goes to contractors, of course, and there are signs of strain in the details. Here's what investors need to know about the Pentagon's spending plans heading into the next fiscal year.

Flat is the new up

The spending plan is a disappointment compared to projections made just a few years ago. The $715 billion request, while up year over year, is below the $722 billion guidepost set by the Trump administration last year, and well below the 3% to 5% annual spending increases advocated by defense officials back in 2017.

Image source: Getty Images.

But investors were bracing for worse. On the U.S. presidential campaign trail, some candidates with a more progressive tilt were calling for 10% cuts to defense spending, if not more.

In that context, the $715 billion figure looks like a compromise that will please no one but should be able to muster enough support to win congressional approval. Importantly for investors, the proposal is a clear signal that the Biden administration has no desire to cut the way some progressives had hoped.

Sifting through the details

The spending plan released last week is a "top line" request, with a more detailed budget request on hold until later this spring. It doesn't contain an item-by-item spending list, but it does give some clear indications about what the White House sees as spending priorities.

Here's what we know:

Be selective

The sky isn't falling, but the next few years will likely be tougher than the last few for defense contractors. Investors looking to buy in should focus on the companies most likely to hold up well under the strain.

I'd expect contractors that cater to the Air Force and space, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), to be stronger than those focused on the Army. And IT modernization efforts, if anything, are likely to increase in the years to come, which could fuel continued consolidation among defense services companies.

Leidos -- with a diverse offering including exposure to space, autonomous, and IT -- and space- and electronics-focused L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) look like intriguing picks for investors with a focus on the long term and the patience to ride out what could be a turbulent summer of budget battles in Washington.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lockheed Martin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, L3Harris Technologies, Leidos Holdings, Lockheed Martin, and ManTech International. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.