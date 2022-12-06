Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Bank of Princeton is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Bank of Princeton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPRN's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BPRN has moved about 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -12%. As we can see, The Bank of Princeton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bank7 (BSVN). The stock has returned 16.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bank7's current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.5% so far this year, so BPRN is performing better in this area.

Bank7, however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 63-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved -3.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to The Bank of Princeton and Bank7 as they could maintain their solid performance.

