Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Bank of Princeton is a member of our Finance group, which includes 896 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Bank of Princeton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPRN's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BPRN has gained about 0.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 5.4% on average. This means that The Bank of Princeton is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG). The stock is up 4.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, The Bank of Princeton belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 89 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, so BPRN is performing better in this area. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to The Bank of Princeton and Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

