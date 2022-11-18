Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Bank of Princeton is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Bank of Princeton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPRN's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BPRN has moved about 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 12.6% on average. This means that The Bank of Princeton is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bridgewater (BWB). The stock has returned 7% year-to-date.

In Bridgewater's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.8% so far this year, so BPRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Bridgewater is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to The Bank of Princeton and Bridgewater as they could maintain their solid performance.

One Tiny Company Could Shake the EV Industry

Zacks Aggressive Growth expert Brian Bolan has pinpointed a U.S. manufacturer with an under-$5 stock price that's gearing for a monster ride. It's ramping up production of an affordable, "working man's" rival to Tesla just as soaring gas prices and desire for energy independence are set to drive the EV market to $1 trillion in 5 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.