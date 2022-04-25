Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Bank of Princeton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPRN's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BPRN has moved about 4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -6.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that The Bank of Princeton is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.9%.

For Banco Santander-Chile, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.8% so far this year, meaning that BPRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Banco Santander-Chile falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 60 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.1%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track The Bank of Princeton and Banco Santander-Chile. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

