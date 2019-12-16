Is The Allstate (ALL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Allstate (ALL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Allstate is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 840 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALL's full-year earnings has moved 4.83% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ALL has gained about 32.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 19.01% on average. As we can see, The Allstate is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ALL belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.24% this year, meaning that ALL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ALL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

