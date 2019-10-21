Is The Allstate (ALL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Allstate (ALL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Allstate is a member of our Finance group, which includes 846 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALL's full-year earnings has moved 12.25% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALL has gained about 31.20% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.99% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Allstate is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ALL is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.06% this year, meaning that ALL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ALL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.