Is TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does TFF Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, TFF Pharmaceuticals had US$21m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$31m. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGM:TFFP Debt to Equity History August 16th 2022

How Is TFF Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that TFF Pharmaceuticals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$157k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. With the cash burn rate up 32% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can TFF Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, TFF Pharmaceuticals shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

TFF Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$31m is about 21% of its US$148m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is TFF Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

TFF Pharmaceuticals is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't too bad, its cash runway does leave us rather nervous. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the TFF Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for TFF Pharmaceuticals (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

