Is Textron (TXT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Textron (TXT). TXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.10. TXT's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.68 and as low as 11.81, with a median of 14.55, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that TXT holds a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TXT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.45. Over the past 52 weeks, TXT's PEG has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.15.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TXT has a P/S ratio of 1.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.

Finally, our model also underscores that TXT has a P/CF ratio of 11.16. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TXT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 39.42. Over the past year, TXT's P/CF has been as high as 12.70 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 11.55.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Textron's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TXT is an impressive value stock right now.

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

