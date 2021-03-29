Is Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Textainer Group Holdings (TGH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Textainer Group Holdings is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGH's full-year earnings has moved 66.23% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TGH has gained about 51.72% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.63%. As we can see, Textainer Group Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TGH belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.67% so far this year, so TGH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TGH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

