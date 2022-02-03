Is Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Texas Roadhouse Carry?

As you can see below, Texas Roadhouse had US$190.0m of debt at September 2021, down from US$240.0m a year prior. But it also has US$436.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$246.6m net cash.

NasdaqGS:TXRH Debt to Equity History February 3rd 2022

A Look At Texas Roadhouse's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Texas Roadhouse had liabilities of US$443.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$918.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$436.6m as well as receivables valued at US$52.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$873.0m.

Since publicly traded Texas Roadhouse shares are worth a total of US$6.08b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Texas Roadhouse also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Texas Roadhouse grew its EBIT by 350% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Texas Roadhouse's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Texas Roadhouse may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Texas Roadhouse actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Texas Roadhouse does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$246.6m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$257m, being 104% of its EBIT. So is Texas Roadhouse's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Texas Roadhouse is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

