Is Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Pacific (TPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Texas Pacific is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Texas Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPL's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TPL has gained about 103.2% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 38.2%. As we can see, Texas Pacific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103.7%.

In YPF Sociedad Anonima's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Texas Pacific is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, meaning that TPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +52% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Texas Pacific and YPF Sociedad Anonima. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.