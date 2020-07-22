Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Texas Instruments (TXN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Texas Instruments is one of 606 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 0.44% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TXN has moved about 5.60% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17.31%. This shows that Texas Instruments is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TXN belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.76% so far this year, so TXN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TXN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

