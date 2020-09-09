Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Texas Instruments (TXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TXN and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Texas Instruments is one of 603 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 26.52% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TXN has returned 6.04% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.21%. This means that Texas Instruments is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TXN belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.63% so far this year, so TXN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TXN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

