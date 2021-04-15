Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Texas Instruments (TXN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Texas Instruments is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 623 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 14.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TXN has gained about 16.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 12.96% on average. This means that Texas Instruments is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TXN is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.94% this year, meaning that TXN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TXN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.