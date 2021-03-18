Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Texas Instruments (TXN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Texas Instruments is one of 626 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 15.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TXN has moved about 9.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 5.86% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Texas Instruments is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TXN belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.43% this year, meaning that TXN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TXN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

