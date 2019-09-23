Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Texas Instruments (TXN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Texas Instruments is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 2.58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TXN has moved about 34.04% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.37% on average. This shows that Texas Instruments is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TXN belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.95% this year, meaning that TXN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TXN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.