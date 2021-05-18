Is Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Texas Instruments's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Texas Instruments had US$5.93b of debt in March 2021, down from US$6.55b, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$6.69b in cash, leading to a US$757.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Texas Instruments' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TXN Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Texas Instruments had liabilities of US$1.70b due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.77b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.69b and US$1.58b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.20b.

Having regard to Texas Instruments' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$167.0b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Texas Instruments also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Texas Instruments grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Texas Instruments can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Texas Instruments has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Texas Instruments recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 96% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Texas Instruments's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$757.0m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$6.3b, being 96% of its EBIT. So is Texas Instruments's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Texas Instruments you should be aware of.

